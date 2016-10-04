It’s in the bag for three good causes

Three local causes are hoping to get bags of support from supermarket shoppers in their bid to win grants of up to £12,000.

Burlington Junior School, Headlands School and Bridlington Bay Bowling Club are all in the running to benefit from a project by Tesco, which gives money raised from the 5p charge on carrier bags to environmental projects.

Customers can cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out each time they shop. Voting ends on Sunday.

The supermarket has teamed up with Groundwork on its Bags of Help initiative, which sees grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 awarded around the country.

Lindsey Crompton, head of community at Tesco, said: “The first round of the Bags of Help initiative was a fantastic success.

“In total 1,170 community groups were awarded £8,000, £10,000 or £12,000 - that’s a massive £11.7 million being invested into local projects.

“We are already seeing some great results from groups transforming their own environmental and greenspace areas.

“We are absolutely delighted to be opening voting for round two and we hope that even more customers will choose to support groups that mean a lot to them and to their communities this time around.

“There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life with Bags of Help grants.”

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “Bags of Help is giving our communities both the funding and the support to create better, healthier and greener places for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve been thrilled to see the diversity of projects that have applied for funding, ranging from outdoor classrooms, sports facilities, community gardens, play areas and everything in between.

“They’re all fantastic projects that make a real different in our neighbourhoods.

“We’re looking forward to learning the results of the customer vote in early October and then supporting each group to bring their project to life.”