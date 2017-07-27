Is it the worst bathroom in the country?

No floor, a collapsed wall, water damage and a pink suite which has not been stylish for decades - this Bridlington bathroom is in the running for the dubious honour of being crowned Britain’s worst.

John Furniss-Wright has moved back to the town and is in the process of bringing the flat in Cardigan Road back up to standard.

Would you move into a house with a bathroom like this?

To help him achieve this, he has put the bathroom forward in a competition with a £2,000 prize.

The 59-year-old said: “When we moved into our flat recently it had leaks everywhere. Water had been flowing into the wall continuously for six months - and due to the damp, the wall next to the toilet collapsed with the weight of the radiator.

“Under the bath we found loft insulation that had been put there to soak up water from the shower, as the bath was not sealed to the wall.

“We have had to take up the vinyl floor and strip the tiles off to dry out the walls and floor. As for the colour and the smell I would rather not go there!”

It has been shortlisted for the dubious title of Britain's worst bathroom

John needs votes from the Bridlington public to help him come out on top of the competition, run by MyBuilder.com.

The prize is a bathroom transformation with a value of up to £2,000, including VictoriaPlum.com products and a qualified tradesperson to complete the work.

More than 400 other people have put forward their bothersome bathrooms, but you can vote for John at www.mybuilder.com/competitions/britains-worst-bathroom-2017/entries/5918