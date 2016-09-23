Ice rink to return to town centre

Bridlington will again be getting a temporary ice rink in the run-up to Christmas.

The attraction visited the resort for the first time last year, and because of its popularity, the town council has agreed to pay for it to come back.

Instead of being located at last year’s base in Garrison Square, the rink will be set up in King Street, underneath the town’s main Christmas lights.

It will be open between Monday, December 12, and Sunday, December 18 and will again be free for children to use.

The council is approaching schools to offer them time slots during their final week of term.