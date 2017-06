The Bridlington area has three chances of success at Yorkshire’s main tourism awards.

The shortlists have been revealed for the White Rose Awards, and Bridlington Tourist Information Centre is in the running to be the county’s best.

It is up against visitor centres in Bradford, Doncaster,Harrogate, the Humber Bridge and York.

Wold Cottage at Wold Newton is nominated in the guest accommodation category and Wold Top Brewery has made the cut for the Taste of Yorkshire Award.