Games shop will be out of this world

Bridlington is about to be taken to a fantasy world of dragons, wizards, zombies and all sorts of other characters.

Mighty Lancer Games will open a shop in Springfield Avenue early in the New Year, for sci-fi fans and lovers of wargames.

The shop, which will open on January 7, will sell board games, card games and collectables, as well as materials such as model paints.

Owner Nathan Long has been trading online for the past 12 months and has manned a stall at events such at the first Bridlington Comic Con at The Spa.

Nathan said: “We started in the middle of January and have been building up since then. The idea was to take things slowly, but by the time you start ordering from suppliers, it soon grows.

“Having a shop was always the next step. I have been looking all year for premises that weren’t going to break the bank, but were in the right location.

“We are close to the post office, which is great because we still do a lot of postal orders through the internet, and we are close to car parking for the customers.”

It will appeal to fans of Dungeons and Dragons and Warhammer, amongst others.

“For a long time there hasn’t been anywhere that offers the range of stuff we will be doing, without having to travel to Hull or York,” said Nathan.

“I know there are a lot of gamers around, because I have been talking to them at comic con events.

Nathan is hoping that if the shop proves popular it will lead to other things.

“Once we have got the shop established, we might start looking for a local venue where we can hold a regular club night,” he said.