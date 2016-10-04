Fylde five star caravan park gets go-ahead

The Fylde coast is set to get a new touring caravan park after planning permission was granted by Fylde Council.

The 36 pitch “high quality touring park” is set to be built on land at Donkey Creek Park off Naze Lane, Freckleton

Harrison Pitt Architects has secured permission for the five-star site on the former agricultrual land once used for the grazing of rhea birds and which had previously been approved for tourism use.

The new facility will allow the landowners to create a high quality touring caravan facility that will meet and exceed the standard required to be affiliated with the The Caravan Club and The Camping and Caravanning Club.

Harrison Pitt’s team of caravan park architects have more than 35 years of experience in designing touring caravan sites.

Richard Wooldridge, a director of Harrison Pitt Architects, said: “This is great news for the local visitor economy, as it will bring a greater number of visitor days and increased tourism spend to the region.

“We have developed a niche in caravan park design, particular for touring caravan parks, and believe this particular project will bring real benefits for users of this site.”

Paul Lancaster, owner of the site, said: “More people than ever before are taking holidays and short breaks in the UK and touring caravan holidays are as popular as they have ever been.

“The focus these days is on quality and this redevelopment of the Donkey Creek site will provide facilities to the standard required by our customers and the national touring caravan clubs.”

Work to introduce a reception and storage building, a new toilet block and warden’s accommodation will begin on site later this year and work is expected to the complete by mid-2017.

Harrison Pitt is based at Castle Hill, Lancaster.

The firm, which has 12 employees, was formed in 1979.