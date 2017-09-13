Frozen food store moves into centre

Heron Frozen Foods is moving into the former Store Twenty One unit in Bridlington’s Promenades Shopping Centre.

Centre manager Carl Brown said: “We are delighted to welcome Heron Foods to The Promenades.

“It has been an exciting year for us with four new store openings in the last six months. We think this new retail offer will help to breathe new life into the centre and increase footfall which can only be a good thing for our traders too.”