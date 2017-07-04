Firms do the business in staff golf competition

Two of Bridlington’s leading businesses went to head-to-head on the golf course, in the town’s answer to the Ryder Cup.

Staff from Lloyd Dowson went up against a team from West BS at Bridlington Links on Monday evening.

Although the numbers went in favour of the accountants, who won by four-and-a-half points to one-and-a-half, both companies said the event was about more than the overall result.

Chris West, chairman of West BS, said: “Golf plays a very important role in West BS, helping to improve the team spirit and morale of our employees.

“It started with one of our drivers Peter Wilkinson, a past captain of the Links, encouraging some of the young staff to try golf. It has snowballed and through his dedication including his coaching over the winter period we now have over 15 players of varying ability.

“Having held our own tournament, we thought it was a good idea to have a match and who better than Lloyd Dowson our accountants who have played a major role in the success and growth of our company.

David Dowson, chairman of the winning Lloyd Dowson team, added: “We have been providing the opportunity for our team members to try golf and improve their sporting skills for several months now.

“There is a regular group of players who attend sessions on a weekly basis and this has encouraged great team work.”