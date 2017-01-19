Firm is building a great start for apprentices

A scheme which has helped dozens of apprentices to get started in the construction industry will reward three of the best young students at a special awards dinner in Bridlington.

Five years ago, Hudson Contract approached colleges and offered to pay 50% of the first year’s wages for up to 20 apprentices, who were looking to take their first steps in trades such as bricklaying, plumbing, electrical and joinery.

The company’s chairman David Jackson had spotted a newspaper advert from a 17-year-old who ‘desperately’ wanted to find an electrical company willing to take him on and train him up.

“It’s simple, and has to be that way to ensure there’s plenty of take-up in an area where only a handful of construction firms have more than five employees,” said Mr Jackson.

The apprentice is provided with a letter confirming Hudson’s support of £2,600 for the first year to show to potential employers. Once signed up, the employers invoice the company on a monthly basis for the sponsorship sum.

Since 2011, Hudson Contract, which is based in Mill Lane, has supported more than 80 students from East Riding College in Bridlington and Yorkshire Coast College in Scarborough to get started.

On Friday, January 27, a dinner will be held at Bridlington Spa, attended by the area’s MP Sir Greg Knight, to present prizes to three of the most deserving apprentices.

Colleges, schools careers advisors and construction businesses have also been invited, to promote the scheme further and look at ways to tackle the skills shortages in the industry.

To find out more about the Hudson Contract Apprentice Scheme visit www.hudsoncontract.co.uk/apprenticeships