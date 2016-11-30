Creating a buzz at new post office

The ‘Bee Lady of Hull’ was the special guest as Bridlington’s revamped post office was officially opened.

Fundraiser Jean Bishop, who at 93 still attends events dressed in her distinctive stripey outfit, helped to cut the ribbon at the Marton Road store.

The post office is part of a new One Stop shop, which is four times bigger than the premises it has replaced.

To celebrate the rebrand, the shop held a grand opening, featuring magicians, balloon artists and face-painters, and Jean raised more than £200 for Age UK.

Nathan Selvachadran, director of Marton Road stores, said: “I have met a few of my idols but meeting Jean was more of a thrill. It was great to meet her.

“We have had really good feedback about the shop and the staff so far.

Staff and shoppers help Jean Bishop to cut the ribbon at the new post officeand One Stop shop in Marton Road

“We want to be part of the community and we want people to enjoy coming in.”