Couple’s new hotel venture

New owners have taken over at a seafront hotel and say they want to create a family feel, which includes being dog-friendly.

Jane and Tim Bowden received the keys to the MonFort on Promenade last week and said they have “exciting plans” for transforming the property.

The couple said: “We’re very much looking forward to creating a family feel at the hotel and will be embarking on a refurbishment programme.

“We’ll be making a few changes including making the hotel dog friendly and opening-up the bar to the public. We’ll also be actively encouraging golf tour bookings, something the hotel has always had a great name for.”

They have bought the 11-bedroom hotel for £275,000 from Barry and Lesley Winter, who said: “We’ve had an enjoyable 11 years but now it’s time to hand the business over to Jane and Tim who we offer our very best wishes to.

“We’ve built a loyal customer base up over our time here and I’m sure they’ll continue to grow the business.”

Property consultants Dabro and Associates negotiated the deal and David Broschomb from the company said: “I first met the sellers back in 2011. A great couple, they were, like so many operators, battling to deal with the impact of the recession.

“The reality was they had bought the business at the wrong time and I worked alongside them, advising on how to improve the business and working with their bank, to try and sell the business and property.

“The market was tough and opportunities to sell were few and far between and it was clear that we protected the underlying value of the business they had nurtured.

“Having knuckled down and driven the business, I was delighted to receive their instruction to market the property again in late 2015.”