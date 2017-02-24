‘College put me on right career path’

Skills are starting to add up for a trainee accountant who says her time at East Riding College gave her the best possible start to her new career.

Chanelle Hardcastle is now a trainee at Bridlington-based Lloyd Dowson, after studying for her industry qualifications at the college.

She has encouraged anyone who is at a career crossroads to go along to the college’s next opene event, at its St Mary’s Walk campus on Tuesday, March 7.

The 22-year-old said: “My experience at East Riding College has been excellent and has had such a positive impact on my life.

“When I left school I knew I wanted to work in an office role. I found work as a receptionist in a garage, then I spoke to my dad and he suggested that accountancy would suit me and give me good prospects for the future.”

Chanelle joined East Riding College to study for her Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) qualifications.

She said: “When I decided I wanted to start my AAT Level 2 qualification, I spoke to my employer and was lucky as I had their support to take time out of work to attend classes.”

“I knew before I started my Level 4 I wanted to find a job with an accounting practice.

“I received advice and direction from my college tutor and ultimately, this led to me becoming a trainee accountant at Lloyd Dowson.

“I chose them because they were one of the biggest firms in the area.”

Lloyd Dowson managing director Jon Rowbottom said: “We believe in investing in our staff and we are proactive when it comes to training.

“Chanelle has been an asset from the start and has benefited greatly from the support given to her by members of the Lloyd Dowson team.

“She’s been a model trainee, we’re very proud of everything she has achieved so far.”

Chanelle is now completing her Level 4 with support from her employer, who are providing in house training.

She said: “They’re really supportive and want to help me achieve the best results I can. I am even being mentored by more experienced colleagues to further my knowledge and skills.”