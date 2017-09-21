Checking pipes along the coast

Divers will be used to inspect outfall pipes off the coast to ensure Bridlington’s bathing water is as clean as possible.

The town lost its Blue Flag status last year but Bridlington North, Bridlington South, Wilsthorpe, Fraisthorpe, Danes Dyke and Flamborough South Landing all have Keep Britain Tidy Seaside Awards.

The project will run from Staithes in the north, down to Mappleton, and will see 26 outfall pipes checked

David Hargill, project manager at Yorkshire Water said: “This inspection work will help us to protect and improve bathing water quality by identifying potential problems with the pipes before they arise.

“They really do serve a vital function by helping to reduce the risk of flooding during heavy rainfall and so it’s essential they are kept in the best condition.

“We are continuing to work with the Environment Agency, Welcome to Yorkshire and local councils as part of the Yorkshire Bathing Water Partnership and are constantly looking to improve the bathing water on the coastline.”

Yorkshire Water contractors will carry out work up to three kilometres out to sea, but some of the work will be visible to people on the beaches.