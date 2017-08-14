Centre’s safety sessions on the beach

The Promenades Shopping Centre has teamed up with the RNLI to run sessions for children on staying safe at sea this week.

The scheme has been introduced as part of the centre’s new kids club which has launched this summer.

The sessions will feature fun and interactive workshops focused on the RNLI’s Respect the Water and Swim Safe campaigns, as well as live demonstrations

from Bridlington lifeguards.

Carl Brown, centre manager at The Promenades, said: “We pride ourselves on being able to provide free and fun events for families throughout the summer, but these events run much deeper.

“These workshops could ultimately save lives but it’s about being able to teach this in an exciting and interactive way.”

Bob Taylor, chairman of fundraising at Bridlington Lifeboat Station, added: “This is a great opportunity for the kids to see some of the kit the lifeguards and the lifeboats use in our work of saving lives at sea, also to meet the team and ask some questions, there will also be able to sign up for the Swim Safe training sessions.”

The sessions are taking place today, tomorrow and on Thursday.

Pictured are lifeguard Christie Milner with Scarlet Gregson, 6, Ella Gregson, 10, and Bob Taylor.