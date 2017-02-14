Can Brid land ‘remarkable’ awards haul?

Bridlington could have plenty of reasons to celebrate when East Yorkshire’s top tourism awards are held at the Spa next month.

A number of attractions have made it on to the shortlist, with some going head-to-head in the battle to land a prestigious REYTA honour.

Sewerby Hall

The resort’s new East Riding Leisure centre, the Spotlight Theatre and the Yorkshire Belle, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, are on the five-strong list for the county’s Remarkable Visitor Attraction/Experience.

Burton Constable Hall and Beverley Racecourse will try to stop the trophy staying in Bridlington.

The town’s Seafood Festival has only been up and running for two years but gets a place on the shortlist for the Remarkable Small Tourism Event, however it will have to get the better off one of music’s biggest names.

Rod Stewart’s gig at the KCom Stadium is among its rivals for the best event for fewer than 30,000 people, as well as Driffield Show, Cottingham Food and Drink Festival and Beverley Puppet Festival.

The Splash Zone at East Riding Leisure

Sewerby Hall and Gardens has its eyes on the Remarkable Family Friendly Experience title, while Wold Cottage at Wold Newton is in line for the Remarkable Bed and Breakfast Award.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “News of East Riding Leisure Bridlington and Sewerby Hall and Gardens being shortlisted is excellent.

“East Riding of Yorkshire Council is proud of the level of investment in the facilities which are helping to boost the local economy.

“The £25 million invested in East Riding Leisure Bridlington has increased visitor numbers and been a driver to tourism. Equally, the £2.6 million invested in the work to renovate Sewerby Hall has helped create a family-friendly destination which is popular with children of all ages.”

North Beach Fish & Chips Bridlington.

After its success in the National Fish and Chip Awards, North Beach Fish and Chips will be hoping to follow that up by being Remarkable Newcomer, while Far Grange Park and Golf Club has been shortlisted in the category for holiday parks.

Field House Farm Cottages at Sewerby and High Barn Cottages in Bempton have been included on the list for the best self-catering accommodation.

Andy Gray, tourism manager of Visit Hull and East Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted with the response to this year’s REYTAs with a record number of entries making 2017 the most competitive ever.

“We have some outstanding businesses and organisations on the shortlist which will make the mystery shoppers’ task very difficult in finding the winners.”