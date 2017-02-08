Cafe culture is on its way to shopping centre

They claim to be the first coffee shop to have sold cappuccinos in Brid – now more than 30 years later, Jerome’s Cafe will be opening another branch in the town’s shopping centre.

The former Clinton Cards and Street Cred clothes shop will be transformed in time for Mother’s Day.

Centre manager Maria Kamper said: “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Jerome’s Café into the centre.

“It highlights the attractiveness of The Promenades that we can draw in established and unique names on the Bridlington high street that prove popular with locals and visitors to the town.

“I am confident traders and customers will very much look forward to welcoming Jerome’s Cafe as it will give people yet another reason to visit the centre.”

Jerome’s Café, owned by Michael Harrison, of Harrison Leisure, first opened at the Floral Pavilion in 1984, as a coffee and ice cream parlour, and was one of the first venues to introduce continental coffees, such as cappuccino and espresso etc to the town.

The new branch will be offering a wide range of coffee, continental beers and wine, freshly made sandwiches and salads and a new ice cream and dessert menu, with over 26 flavours of Jerome’s ice cream.

The new venue will seat up to 80 people, which will also extend on to the mall, and will present several job opportunities from managerial positions to floor and counter staff.

The new arrival of Jerome’s comes as Lavitta, the women’s clothes shop next door to the empty unit, has announced it will close at the end of February as part of a nationwide restructure.