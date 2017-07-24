‘Buzzing’ Bridlington is ready for a bumper summer

Bridlington is ready for a bumper summer season, with East Riding of Yorkshire Council expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors during the school holidays.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of the council, said: “Bridlington is poised once again to make the most of another brilliant summer season. With the significant rise of the staycation, and the huge investments made by this council - and other partners - in the regeneration of the town, Bridlington is buzzing.

The hours have been extended at the Splash Zone

“The new leisure centre is already a massive success, along with the summer season at The Spa and its unrivalled programme of events and entertainments, and of course there was the superb restoration just a few years ago of Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

“Add to those the jewels in the crown of the magnificent award-winning beaches with RNLI lifeguards, the walks on the promenades, and all the facilities of the traditional seaside resort, plus many events in the town, and our Active Coast programme, and you have an unbeatable destination.”

Sewerby Hall and Gardens has unveiled a 60-event programme for the holidays, one of its largest-ever summer programmes.

Bridlington Spa has a wide range of concerts and events and has launched its summer show Myths and Legends, while the £25million East Riding Leisure Bridlington has extended the opening hours of its hugely popular Splash Zone swimming pool.

Bridlington seafront

Spaces are filling up at South Cliff Caravan Park, another facility preparing for a substantial investment.

Senior facility manager Alex Crutchley said: “I would encourage customers to book now for this summer – we are filling up fast. Touring pitches now have very limited availability for the whole of the summer holidays, so book now to avoid disappointment.

“There is no doubt we are seeing an increase in people staying locally for their holidays, and taking advantage of the other facilities we put on for them in Bridlington, including the park and ride bus service, which will again be extended until 8pm each evening during the summer holidays.”