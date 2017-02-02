Businesses invited to next forum meeting

Bridlington businesses can get together next week to receive an update on all the regeneration projects which are taking place around the town.

The next meeting of the Bridlington Business Forum will be held at the Spa on Tuesday.

As well as a round-up of business and tourism news, topics which will be covered will include town centre developments and an update on the Yorkshire Marina Project.

There will also be a look at the development of the Hilderthorpe Road area, as part of the second phase of the Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan.

Representatives from the Children’s University, a Hull-based project which is working with Bridlington primary schools, will also be attending.

Renaissance Coordinator Denise Cowling said: “The business forum continues to go from strength to strength and is a way for local businesses to work together, with the council, for the benefit of the town as a whole.

“We would urge all businesses and particularly those interested in tourism to come along and get involved to take Bridlington forward as a great destination.”

Doors open at 5.15pm with the opportunity for informal networking before the meeting gets under way at 6pm.

The forum meets every month bringing together a range of local business people from the town’s key employment sectors, including retail, tourism, leisure, banking and services, to try to promote the town.

For more information about next Tuesday evening’s event, contact Bridlington Renaissance on 01482 391708.