Business on board for children’s university

Dozens of children from Bridlington will get a special behind-the-scenes tour of two of Europe’s biggest passenger ferries.

A new partnership between the Hull and East Yorkshire Children’s University and local business Lloyd Dowson will see 60 youngsters from Bay Primary School taken on a special trip to see the Pride of Hull and the Pride of Rotterdam.

As well as a look at the ferries, which can carry around 1,300 passengers and 250 cars, the Year Five pupils will go on a tour of the Humber ports, to find out about imports and exports and the career opportunities they provide.

It is part of the university’s ongoing work to provide memorial experiences for Bridlington children, and to broaden their aspirations.

Lisa Whitton, East Riding manager of HEY Children’s University, said: “I would like to sincerely thank the team at Lloyd Dowson for becoming official partners of Children’s University and for their input at Bay Primary School to maximise this opportunity.

“I feel it’s important to build strong business links to illustrate local industry to the children, and for them to meet great role models from the world of work who can talk about career opportunities on their doorstep.

“We are always keen to bring classroom learning to life, linking this work to world of work and broaden horizons of young people, opening their eyes to new possibilities, helping to inspire them to work hard at school now and achieve for the future.”

Staff from the univeristy and Lloyd Dowson will visit Bay Primary School in the lead-up to the trips to run sessions comparing Bridlington and the Humber

Vanessa Rowbottom, marketing manager at Lloyd Dowson, added: “We are delighted to be in partnership with the East Riding Children’s University and to be able to support the visit for the Bay Primary students.

“Community support is extremely important to Lloyd Dowson and this learning experience will help to inspire the next generation and open their minds to future opportunities within the local area.”

The children’s university has expanded its work in Bridlington over the past 12 months and has already worked with more than 200 pupils since the start of the school year in September.

It is looking for more local businesses who want to get onboard.

To find out more about its work in the East Riding, contact Lisa at lisa.whitton@hull.ac.uk or call 07759 300495.