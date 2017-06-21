Business Day was ‘absolutely tremendous’

Organisers of Bridlington’s first Business Day conference have said feedback from delegates has been hugely encouraging.

The event saw speakers including Baroness Karren Brady, BBC journalist John Simpson, television personalty Alexander Armstrong and Yorkshire tourism chief Sir Gary Verity.

During the event, the leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Cllr Stephen Parnaby, who played a key role in planning the event said he thought it had been well-received but comments he has seen afterwards have backed up his view.

He said: “The first Business Day was, in my view, absolutely tremendous and the feedback has been very positive.

“I was proud to be part of a great team that helped developed this event and Bridlington Spa proved to be the perfect venue.

“The people I’ve spoken to who attended the day have been telling me how they enjoyed the mix of networking, keynote speakers and the breakout sessions which is pleasing to hear as I do think an event on this scale has been missing from the business calendar.”