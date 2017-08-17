Building a better future for more apprentices

A Bridlington business is expanding its ground-breaking apprenticeship scheme, which will take the number of young people it has helped past 100.

Hudson Contract started the scheme in 2011 and has now formed a new partnership with specialist construction college, Leeds College of Building. The collaboration will see those helped by the scheme increase to more than 100.

Company founder and chairman, David Jackson said: “This further cements our commitment to ensuring young people in the region have every opportunity to begin a career in construction.

“We developed the Scholarship Scheme several years ago when we recognised a real need to develop apprentices to ensure our industry has the skills it needs for the future.”

Launched back in 2011, the Apprentice Scholarship Scheme offers 12 months’ financial support to employers in the construction industry to help them take on an apprentice.

As part of the scheme Hudson Contract pays 50% of each apprentice’s wage for the first year of their training. It has helped 90 construction companies to date.

The new partnership means the scheme will now support a further 30 young apprentices from participating colleges – East Riding College, Scarborough TEC and Leeds College of Building – to train for a career in the construction trades during the next 12 months.

Mr Jackson added: “The additional 10 apprenticeships at the college and with employers will mean that at the end of next academic year, we’ll have helped more than 100 young apprentices in the region.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with Leeds College of Building, which has an excellent regional and national reputation for quality and delivery, over the coming months.”