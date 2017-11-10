Bridlington businesses - could you win a tourism ‘Oscar’?

The search is on for the East Riding’s best tourism businesses.

The region’s premier tourism awards, the REYTAs, are open for entries and Bridlington’s star performers have been encouraged to put themselves forward.

Bridlington's Yorkshire Belle was among the winner at the 2017 event

The Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs) are organised by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire, and the 2018 edition was launched at a conference in Willerby last week by TV presenter Julia Bradbury from Countryfile and Britain’s Best Walks.

VHEY tourism manager Andy Gray said: “Hull and East Yorkshire is proving itself to be one of the top choices for visitors from outside our region as well as offering fantastic choices for local people to enjoy all year round.

“It’s a remarkable event to celebrate a remarkable industry which contributes over £797 million annually to the Hull and East Yorkshire economy and provides employment for over 17,000 people.”

The REYTAs are open to all tourism businesses in Hull and East Yorkshire, large and small.

Shortlisting in each category will take place shortly after the closing date, with independent mystery shoppers assessing the nominees,

The closing date is January 19, ahead of the finals night on March 15.

Cllr Richard Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards recognise and celebrate the contribution tourism makes to the local economy and are keenly contested each year.

“Nominations are now open across 14 categories for the 2018 awards and the council would encourage businesses working in this important industry to come forward and apply.”

The judges are looking for ‘remarkable’ entries in these areas:

1: Hotel

2: Bed and Breakfast/Boutique Guest Accommodation

3: Self Catering Property/Provider

4: Taste of East Yorkshire

5: Cuppa

6: Restaurant

7: Pub

8: Business Tourism Award

9: Holiday Park or Village

10: Newcomer

11: Visitor Attraction/Experience

12: Small Tourism Event (under 30,000 visitors per year)

13: Large Tourism Event (over 30,000 visitors per year)

14: Remarkable East Yorkshire Passion