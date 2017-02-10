Brid’s ‘largest’ taxi firm has licence revoked

Bridlington’s largest taxi firm has had its operating licence revoked over “fears for public safety”, the Free Press can reveal.

Q Cars, which employs around “30” drivers was given 21 days notice to cease operating by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, on Wednesday (February 2).

It is understood the firm is appealing the decision.

The Council would not confirm the reasons behind the decision to revoke the company’s licence.

But a spokesman added: “There have been concerns around the operation of a private hire business and so a decision has been made to revoke the private hire operators licence in the interest of public safety.

The news spells an uncertain future for around “30” drivers employed by the firm.

One driver told the Free Press: “Everyone is going to be put out of a job.

“The owner is in a dispute with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, and has lost his licence.

“We are going to have start driving on our own. We had a meeting last night (Tuesday February 7) and the council won’t budge.”

Q Cars’ website describes the company as “Bridlington’s largest taxi and private hire firm”.

It also claims to make “5,000 bookings per week locally and nationally”.

The family-run business has been operating in Bridlington for more than 25 years.

Q Cars declined to comment when approached by the Free Press.