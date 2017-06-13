Brid named as ‘emerging gem’

Bridlington has come fifth in a list of the UK’s top 10 emerging destinations.

Eleanor Kutylowski, from the website Trivago, which published the table, said: “Holidaymakers heading to one of our top 10 will be exploring the UK’s emerging gems over the established tourist hot spots.

“Yorkshire really is the place to be this summer, with three towns making it to the top 10. This includes the UK City of Culture for 2017, Hull.

“With eight out of the 10 results being coastal, there are some perfect options for sunseekers planning a summer staycation.”

The good news has been welcomed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Cllr Richard Burton, its cabinet portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “Bridlington has a really unique tourism offer, from traditional beach breaks to busy weekends of art and culture. There really is something for all the family to enjoy.

“Working with our private sector partners, the council is committed to growing the tourism industry in the East Riding and continues to promote the area locally, nationally and internationally.”

Wareham in Dorset was top of the list.