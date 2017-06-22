Brid beach is king of the sandcastles

A university professor has put Bridlington second in the list of the best British beaches for building sandcastles.

Matthew Bennett, professor of Environmental and Geographical Sciences at Bournemouth University, has written a report on the perfect sandcastle.

On academic website The Conversation, he said the best castles are made of eight parts dry sand to one part water.

His research showed that only Torquay had a better beach for creating a stunning structure on the sand.

Pictured are Noah and AJ Stirk, building sandcastle on south beach during the recent heatwave.