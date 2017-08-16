Bowled over to reach 65th anniversary

A couple who met at a village cricket match celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today.

Dennis Noble was playing for Reighton and his wife-to-be Jean went along to watch the match.

The couple on their wedding day at Bridlington Priory

Dennis was a joiner by trade, and worked at Marshall Caravans in Reighton. He continued to play cricket in local leagues for Reighton and Bridlington.

Before bringing up the family, Jean worked as a nursery nurse but also had a spell as a receptionist at the Butlins holiday camp near Filey, at the time when entertainer Des O’Connor was a redcoat there.

They married at the Priory in August 1952 and have spent most of their married life in Bridlington.

They have a daughter Denise. Their son Richard sadly died six years ago.

The couple, who live in Newstead Crescent, have three grandchildren, Christopher, Stephen and Charlotte, and four great-grandchildren.

Dennis is 93 and still enjoys watching cricket and the couple share a love of ballroom dancing.

They also like going to the Spotlight Theatre in Bridlington and going for walks.

Daughter Dee said: “They are very. very close and still walk hand-in-hand and celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“They are such a loving couple and are such superb parents.

“Their grandchildren adore them and they love to hear about what they have been doing.”

They plan to celebrate their sapphire wedding anniversary by going out for a meal with friends.

