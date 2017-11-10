Bond-themed party for business event of year

More than 70 nominations are in the running for the prestigious Scarborough Business Awards 2017.

The entries cover a huge range of enterprises throughout Scarborough and district.

Last year's winners

The black-tie event takes place at Scarborough Spa on Friday November 24, this year with a James Bond theme.

It will be another great night to celebrate the best of local business and for staff and managers to share in the triumphs.

To make the shortlist is a success in itself and all companies and their staff can celebrate this achievement.

This is the fourth Scarborough Business Awards, run by The Scarborough News and its sister titles including the Whitby Gazette and the Bridlington Free Press, with the superb support of our events and advertising teams.

The awards judges were Chris Sanders, the aviation development director at Leeds Bradford Airport, Bill Walker, director of strategic relationships at the University of Hull, and Ed Asquith, editor.

They said: “Huge congratulations to the shortlisted businesses, they are outstanding. The nominations are superb – with so much drive and creativity in so many businesses.

They are a tremendous reflection of the efforts of every one of the nominees. It will be a terrific event.”

We are pleased to welcome back Jon Hammond, the great presenter who did such a wonderful job last year.

Category sponsors are:

Action Coach, Handelsbanken, Plaxton, West BS, Hunprenco, Fusion Recruitment, Stuarts Foods, Lloyd Dowson, YH Training, Boyes Stores and the Scarborough Business Ambassadors.

The headline sponsor is the University of Hull and we thank them again for their support.

Thank you also the Sheffield International Venues (SIV), managers of the Spa for their co-operation, and to table sponsor Richard Marcroft, of McDonald’s in Scarborough.

There is also a high percentage of newcomers in the entries this year, which gives the event of the year another fresh dimension.

For editorial queries email carl.gavaghan@jpress.co.uk

For tickets visit https://www.eventstop.co.uk/event/1132/scarboroughbusinessawards.

Or call 0113 238 8201to leave your name and number and a member of the events team will call back.