Bigger park could be worth millions

Plans have been submitted to extend the council’s biggest caravan park in Bridlington - which could bring in an extra £2million a year into the town’s economy.

If approved, several million pounds would be pumped into South Cliff Caravan Park, to create room for 180 new pitches on neighbouring farmland at Wilsthorpe.

The development would also see 15 glamping units, 19 extra holiday lodges and space for more than 30 tents, as well as new toilet blocks and office accommodation for staff.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council says the bigger park would create five jobs and work could begin this autumn.

Ian Rayner, interim head of culture and customer services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As well as creating new jobs on the site, subject to final planning approval, we would be able to greatly increase the number of people coming to stay in Bridlington and spending their money in the town and surrounding area, which would be a huge boost to the local economy.

“Given the continuing success of Bridlington Spa, and the refurbished Sewerby Hall and Gardens, as well as East Riding Leisure Bridlington, there is a great deal for visitors to see and do.

“This newly expanded site would bring in a new wave of customers for all these facilities, as well as the town’s superb beaches and seafront, and for its restaurants, bars, shops and cafes.”

Work would be carried out in two stages and would be completed by summer 2019.

Currently, the park has nearly 800 permanent static caravan pitches and 160 touring pitches.”