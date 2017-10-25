An end to the trolley troubles

They have been spotted on housing estates and in streams – and they even inspired a campaign group on social media.
But could the problem of abandoned Morrisons shopping trolleys be solved soon?
Bridlington Town Council has received a letter from the company confirming a locking system will be implemented to stop customers taking the trolleys off site.
Customer assistant Rita Riley wrote: “I can confirm that we will be shortly implementing a trolley lock system in our car park.
“We are currently waiting for a quote, and will move forward with this as soon as possible.
“We will, of course, continue to arrange for collection of any abandoned trolleys on a weekly basis, until the system is in place.”
The Bridlington mayor Cllr Cyril Marsburg had written to the head office, asking for action.
