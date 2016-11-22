All quiet from Aldi on their new store

Workmen and machinery are on site - but Aldi is remaining tight-lipped on when its new Bridlington store will be ready.

In January 2015, the supermarket announced plans to build a second branch in the town, in St John Street, creating around 30 jobs.

The former Jewson builders merchants premises have been flattened and workers have been on site for the last couple of weeks.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We’re currently carrying out some initial preparatory work on site, however we have no immediate plans to begin construction.”