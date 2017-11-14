A real buzz about Bee Health

A thriving Bridlington business is looking to create 40 extra jobs on the back of being named as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned food and drink suppliers in the UK.

Bee Health’s success has been highlighted in nataional trade publications and it has posted a turnover of £26.6m in 2017, making it the country’s largest food supplement manufacturer.

Managing director Steve Ryan

It produces 100 million capsules every week at its factory on Carnaby Industrial Estate and supplies customers in more than 40 countries around the globe.

That has led to it being ranked ninth in the The Grocer magazine’s Fast 50.

Chairman of Bee Health, Jan Fletcher OBE, said: “Our growth has continued this year with a 2017 annual growth rate of 49.5%.

“Receiving national recognition from The Grocer is a wonderful way to celebrate the hard work of the entire Bee Health team that contributes so much to the company’s on-going success.”

Products are sold to more than 40 countries

The company doubled the size of its manufacturing capacity at its 80,000sq ft premises in Lancaster Road, a development which created 80 new jobs - but the workforce is set to expand even further.

Steve Ryan, managing director of Bee Health said: “We have continued to invest heavily in new manufacturing equipment in order to expand capacity and improve efficiency, product quality and lead times in order to meet new and existing customer demand.”

“We anticipate our growth to continue and are increasing staff numbers by a further 40 this year, taking our total number of employees to 300, to boost our annual production.”

In the last 12 months, Bee Health has invested £1.4m in new plant and machinery, including a further soft gel manufacturing plant.

It was founded in 1992 and has grown from a small family business specialising in bee-derived ingredients

Holland & Barrett, the UK’s leading health retailer, recently awarded Bee Health its ‘Supplier of the Year’ and the Bridlington company was named by the London Stock Exchange Group as one of 2017’s ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain’.