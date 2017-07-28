A bigger Wetherspoons in Bridlington

Wetherspoons is looking to take over the former church next to its Prior John pub.

The UK’s biggest pub chain wants to extend into the neighbouring building and make a bigger garden has applied for planning permission from East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The application describes the old church, currently used as a shop unit, as ‘an eyesore’.

A report by architects says: “It has not been able to eradicate the damp problems with the building or the leaks from the extensive slate roof over.

“Dry rot is also a continuous problem with the existing roof trusses sitting in an existing solid wall, adjacent to overflowing and leaking gutters.”

The upper floor of the building is currently empty and Wetherspoons says it wants to replace all of the windows in the former church.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “ The Prior John is an extremely popular pub and we are keen to extend it and to offer improved facilities to our customers.

“If the scheme goes ahead it will result in an increased customer area, new men’s and ladies toilets, a larger kitchen with open gantry as well as new staff room.

“The pub would have to close at some point while the redevelopment work is carried out. New jobs would be created if the pub was extended.

“We believe that our plans highlight our commitment to the pub and Bridlington itself.”