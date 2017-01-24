£800,000 grant to fly the FLAG for fishermen

The fishing community around Bridlington has been given a boost, after landing another round of European funding.

The Holderness Coast Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) has been awarded £800,000 by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund to improve the economic prosperity and quality of life in the area.

The scheme will begin its work next month and a three-year programme is being planned.

Cllr Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic investment and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are delighted to once again be able to help new businesses and projects get off the ground and contribute to the offering of fantastic freshly-sourced seafood in the area.

“The FLAG has been very keen to assist the establishment of new companies which can use local seafood product and bring it to a wider regional audience.

“The quality of locally-caught crab and lobster is second to none and these developments will help to raise awareness of it and bring extra employment to the local area.”

Mike Cohen, CEO of the Holderness Fishing Industry Group, said: “The previous FLAG programme achieved a lot for the fishing industry and communities in the Holderness area.

“I’m delighted to be able to congratulate the FLAG team on winning this important funding for our region for a second time.

“The hard work of pulling projects together starts here, but I have no doubt that many people will rise to the challenge again and make good use of this opportunity.”

For more information or to discuss a project idea that will help to meet the programme’s aims, email ray.williamson@eastriding.gov.uk call (01482) 391709 or visit www.eastyorkshirecoast.com