£6.5m to boost Brid business

Bridlington is to benefit from a huge chunk of a £6.5million windfall aimed at supporting businesses and community organisations along the Yorkshire Coast.

The pot of European money will be shared with Scarborough and will be spent over four years, transforming the area’s economy.

Brexit will not affect the funding, which gives organisations and businesses in Bridlington the chance to apply for substantial grants from European Social Fund and the European Regional Development Fund.

Cllr Jane Evison, cabinet portfolio holder for transforming lifestyles at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This programme has been nearly two years in development and we have had great support from a wide range of partners across the Scarborough and Bridlington area, which has been essential for securing these funds.

“We can now continue to work with the local community and businesses to maximise the benefits of the funding, which stand to be significant.

“By securing these funds now, we are guaranteed that the full programme can be delivered, in spite of the situation with the UK planning to leave the European Union.”

East Riding Council and Scarborough Borough Council will team up to run the Yorkshire Coast Community Led Local Development (CLLD) Programme.

The multi-million pound scheme will see money used to support new businesses, help existing companies to grow, increase and renovate business premises and create projects to help the unemployed find work.

A local action group was set up last year to support the development of the programme.

Group chairman, Neil Watson, who also chairs Bridlington Chamber of Trade said: “The support and involvement of the local community has been essential to get to this stage of securing the funds for Bridlington, Scarborough and surrounding areas.

“We have seen the success of similar community-led programmes in recent years, such as Holderness Coast FLAG to support the fishing industry and LEADER aimed at rural communities and business.

“The Yorkshire Coast CLLD Programme has the potential to change the economic fortunes of people living in both seaside towns.

“I look forward to working with both of the councils, committed partners and my colleagues on the local action group to fund projects that will deliver benefits for local people and businesses.”

The programme will run until the end of 2021, even if the UK leaves the EU before that date.

York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership Board member Colin Mellors added: “I am delighted to see the Yorkshire Coast Community Led Local Development Programme go ahead, enabled by significant support from European Structural Investment Funds.

“Transformation of the Yorkshire Coast economy is a priority for this LEP, particularly focused on Scarborough and Bridlington, and this provides huge potential for business growth and skills development to be led by those communities over the next four years.”