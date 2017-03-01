£25m centre up for four awards

Bridlington’s new £25m leisure centre is in the running for four awards at a ceremony celebrating the best buildings in Yorkshire.

The complex has been shortlisted for the prestigious Project of the Year title at the 2017 RICS Awards, Yorkshire and Humber.

The splash zone

It is also in with a change in three other categories Community Benefit, Design Through Innovation and Tourism and Leisure.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Leeds United’s Elland Road home in May.

Adam Holmes, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s principal project manager, said : “We are delighted to be nominated for these awards, following on from our success at the Yorkshire and Humber Construction Excellence awards, where East Riding Leisure Bridlington won the ‘Best of the Best’ category.

“It’s great to see that the hard work of the East Riding project team has been acknowledged across the industry, and has proved to be a great base for the success that the new facility is delivering to residents and tourists alike.”

The team behind the landmark scheme – Bam Construction and East Riding of Yorkshire Council – have been credited with “going above and beyond the project’s initial objectives, creating a valuable yet sustainable community asset and tourist attraction that is fast becoming the benchmark and catalyst for regeneration in Bridlington”.

All category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in October, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

Chairman of the judging panel, Rob Hindle said: “These awards showcase our region’s top built environment projects, along with the exceptional talent and skills of the teams and surveyors behind them.

“Many of this year’s nominees are truly unique and pioneering, and have transformed local communities. It just goes to show, our region is home to some of the most inspiring built projects.”

The Bridlington centre uses 50% less energy than the old building.