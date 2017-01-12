£1m Premier Inn deal was ‘market value’

Council chiefs have insisted that the sale of Beaconsfield car park to Premier Inn was a good deal for the town.

Last week, the Free Press exclusively revealed that the hotel chain had paid £1million for the seafront site off Promenade.

One local hotelier described that as ‘the great Bridlington giveaway’ but East Riding of Yorkshire Council has said the seven-figure sum was a fair price.

Its director of planning and economic regeneration, Alan Menzies, said: “Any suggestion that the council sold the land off cheap is total nonsense.

“The site was sold at market value and this was supported independently by the District Valuer, the specialist property team within the Government’s Valuation Office Agency.”

Bridlington guest houses have protested that the car park is not a suitable location for the new hotel, but Mr Menzies disagrees.

He added: “The hoteliers quoted in last week’s story said they were concerned that fewer tourists will come to the town because of the sale of Beaconsfield car park. However there is sufficient alternative parking within the town to more than compensate for Beaconsfield.

“Premier Inn’s purchase of the site is fantastic for Bridlington and its regeneration.

“It will create year-round jobs and bring new visitors to the town. I’m sure Premier Inn has every confidence in this, otherwise the development wouldn’t be happening.

“A new hotel hadn’t been built in the town since 1937 and this confidence shown in Bridlington by Premier Inn, a major national company, should act as a catalyst for further investment in Bridlington.”