Business pitches in to help Scouts

Scouts from Bridlington took to the water during their summer camp, thanks to a donation from Lloyd Dowson.

The business gave a donation to allow the youngsters to try caneoing and sailing during their trip to an adventure centre at Brough.

Sixth Bridlington Scout leader Ian Taylor said: “The trip to Welton Waters enabled the Scouts to gain water confidence which is really important living on the coast.

“The Scouts were able to take part in a variety of activities which was great for their self-confidence and for developing their teamwork skills.”

“Having the support of Lloyd Dowson has been fantastic and the experience will be something that they will hopefully remember for years to come.”

Vanessa Rowbottom, marketing manager for Lloyd Dowson said :“The scout group is an important part of the community as they provide young people with different experiences and opportunities and to learn new things.”