Business group’s race night helps town’s lifeboat

The Bridlington-based Women in Business group has chosen to raise money for the town’s RNLI crew for a second time.

Business Advisor (North) Christine Brown and a number of ladies from the group visited the lifeboat station last week to hand over a cheque to station mechanic Chris Brompton.

A charity race night held by the group at Bridlington Golf Club raised £529 for the lifeboat team.

Chris said: “We are very grateful that the Women in Business group have once again chosen to help Bridlington Lifeboat.

“It’s always pleasing to have local support.”

