Bus schedules for Christmas

Passengers have been reminded that reduced services will be running around Bridlington over the Christmas and New Year period.

There will be a normal East Yorkshire Motor Services timetable on Christmas Eve but journeys will finish at around 6pm.

No buses will be running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, and because Tuesday, December 27 is a Bank Holiday, there will only be a Sunday service in operation.

Out of town, there will be buses running in Hull and Scarborough on Boxing Day, to provide links to the hospitals for those visiting relatives.

After that, Saturday services run through until New Year’s Eve, when again the last buses run at 6pm.

Passengers will have to make alternative arrangements on New Year’s Day as there will be no buses, and Sunday timetables will be in place on Bank Holiday Monday, January 2.

Everything returns to normal the following day.

For full details of festive bus services passengers can see www.eyms.co.uk or ring BusLine on 01482 592929.

Meanwhile, EYMS is offering a Christmas deal to passengers with half-price weekly tickets available until Friday, December 30.