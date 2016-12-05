Bridlington woman sentenced for shocking neglect of 11 horses

A Bridlington woman who subjected 11 horses to shocking neglect has been barred from keeping equines for a decade.

Jacqueline Hill, of Haslemere Avenue, appeared before Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (30 November).

Hill moved away from the area, abandoning her horses to fend for themselves for a period of months.

RSPCA inspector Karen Colman said: “This was a case of serious long term neglect to 11 horses, which were being kept at three different locations in and around Helmsley, and which caused suffering to a number of them.

“Some of the horses were lame and many of them had dental issues. They were in poor body condition and living in an unsuitable environment.

“All owners have a legal responsibility to meet the needs of the animals in their care and sadly this did not happen here."

Hill was also sentenced to a 12 week curfew order between the hours of 8pm and 6am and ordered to pay £750 costs plus a victim surcharge. A deprivation order was placed on the horses meaning they will now pass into RSPCA care.

RSPCA inspector Colman said: "They have done really well since coming into us, as can be seen in the before and after pictures of KC8 (pictured above, left and middle before, and right after), or Crazy Cobweb, as she’s been named.

“The sentence imposed by the court means that, very happily, once the appeal period is over, we will be able to start looking for new homes for them.”

The complete list of offences.

• Between 19 August 2015 and 19 November 2015, causing unnecessary suffering to a grey mare (KC1) by failing to explore and address her severe lameness.

• Between the same dates, failing to meet the needs of the same horse (KC1) by failing to ensure she was protected from pain, suffering, injury and disease as shown by her poor bodily condition.

• Between the same dates, causing unnecessary suffering to a chestnut gelding (KC4) by failing to explore and address his deteriorating physical condition.

• Between 1 September and 19 November 2015, causing unnecessary suffering to the same chestnut gelding by failing to explore and address the cause of his lameness and address his over long hooves.

• Between 19 August and 19 November 2015, failing to meet the needs of the same chestnut gelding (KC4) by failing to ensure he was protected from pain, suffering, injury and disease as shown by skin lesions over his neck and shoulder area.

• On and before 19 November 2015, failing to meet the needs of five equines - a bay thoroughbred gelding (KC7), a grey thoroughbred mare (KC8), a dark bay thoroughbred (KC9), a bay thoroughbred gelding (KC10) and another bay thoroughbred gelding (KC11) - by failing to provide a suitable diet.

• On and before the same date, failing to meet the needs of the same five equines (KC7-KC11) by failing to protect them from pain, suffering, injury and disease as shown by their poor body condition as a result of a failure to ensure routine dental attention.

• On and before the same date, failing to meet the needs of three equines - a bay thoroughbred gelding (KC7), a grey thoroughbred mare (KC8), a dark bay thoroughbred (KC9) - by failing to protect them from pain, suffering, injury and disease as shown by their over long hooves.

• Between 19 August and 19 November 2015, failing to meet the needs of 11 horses (KC1-KC11) by failing to protect them from pain, suffering, injury and disease by failing to provide appropriate supervision.

• Between the same dates, failing to meet the needs of 8 horses (KC4-KC11) by failing to provide a suitable diet.

• Between the same dates, causing unnecessary suffering to a grey mare (KC2) by failing to explore and address lameness.

• Between the same dates, failing to meet the needs of the same horse (KC2) by failing to protect her from pain, suffering, injury and disease as shown by her lack of farriery and appropriate veterinary care.

•Between the same dates, failing to meet the needs of three horses (KC4-KC6) by failing to ensure their need for a suitable environment.