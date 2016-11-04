Bridlington woman accused of stealing dog has case dismissed

A Bridlington woman accused of stealing a dog has been exonerated after a judge threw the case out of court.

Tanya Nadle, 36, was accused of stealing a bull mastiff, after she and its owners had agreed for it to be sold on.

How the Free Press covered the story originally.

The owner changed their mind at the 11th hour, Beverley Magistrates’ Court heard – but the dog was sold online for £100 and is now believed to be in West Yorkshire.

District judge Fred Rutherford said: “The Crown Judge Fred Rutherford said: “The Crown says the dog seems to have travelled from one place to another but whatever has happened –and the defence would say a misunderstanding - the dog found a new home, and no-one has lost any money.”

Judge Rutherford dismissed Miss Nadle and she was able to walk free from court.

The story was first covered by the Free Press in August, after Miss Nadle was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Tanya says she had to move to Hull to escape abuse she received following the allegation.

Police were called on after the owners alleged Miss Nadle had swiped the family pooch.

They said they were stunned to see the bull mastiff for sale on Gumtree – and it was sold on a further two times.

Miss Nadle said abuse she received afterwards was so severe, that she was forced to move from her home at Little Beck Road. Speaking outside court, she said she and the owner had previously been friends.

She said: “I knew I had done nothing wrong. I took £100 for him after looking after him for two weeks.

The bull mastiff was sold on three times in the space of 24 hours but has now found a new home.

“I felt humiliated – I couldn’t walk down the street without having abuse thrown at me.”

Things got so bad that she relocated. “I’ve moved to Hull now because of it all.”

But despite the trauma of having to leave her hometown, Tanya said she is settling into her new life there.

She added: “Things are going brilliantly now. I’m away from it all. I had done nothing wrong in the first place.”