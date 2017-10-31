Bridlington Tourist Information Centre picks up prestigious award

Bridlington Tourist Information Centre has received a prestigious award which celebrates the best of tourism in Yorkshire.
The White Rose Awards, which are the UK’s largest celebration of tourism, saw businesses from across the county go head to head in 17 different categories, from Restaurant of the Year, to the Art and Culture award.
It was Bridlington Tourist Information Centre that picked up the award in the Visitor Information category at the glitzy ceremony.
The judges said that the "sheer dedication and commitment, with clear customer focus, energy is remarkable, plus high social media engagement, and promoting renaissance of the harbour" was what put Bridlington Tourist Information Centre at the top.
Guests were wowed by performances from the Yorkshire Regiment Band, dancers Glo-men, aerial acrobats Urban Angels as well as stunning vocals by Bridlington's own soprano Emmie Beckett.
Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The White Rose Awards are a great opportunity for us all to celebrate the wonderful Yorkshire businesses who work so hard to make this county a world-class visitor destination.
“Without the amazing efforts of these businesses, Yorkshire wouldn’t be the success it is – it really is a group effort that goes in to making the county a destination that people want to visit again and again.”
Here is the full list of winners:
Yorkshire Pub of the Year – The Bay Tree, Stillington, York
Business Tourism Award – The English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
Restaurant with Rooms – Estbek House, Whitby
Large Attraction – Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Ripon
Taste of Yorkshire – Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley
Arts and Culture Award – Hull Truck Theatre
Visitor Information – Bridlington Tourist Information Centre
Self-catering – Smallshaw Cottages and Spa, Sheffield
Caravan and Holiday Park – Camp Katur, Bedale
Small Hotel – Yorebridge House, Leyburn
Guest Accommodation – Low Mill Guesthouse, Bainbridge
Makers and Producers – Yorkshire Dama Cheese, Sowerby Bridge
Small Attraction – Scampston Hall and Walled Garden, Malton
Restaurant of the Year – The Pheasant Hotel, Helmsley
Outstanding Customer Service – Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract
Large Hotel – Rudding Park, Harrogate
Tourism Event of the Year – Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate
