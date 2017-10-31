Bridlington Tourist Information Centre picks up prestigious award

Bridlington Tourist Information Centre has received a prestigious award which celebrates the best of tourism in Yorkshire.

The White Rose Awards, which are the UK’s largest celebration of tourism, saw businesses from across the county go head to head in 17 different categories, from Restaurant of the Year, to the Art and Culture award.

It was Bridlington Tourist Information Centre that picked up the award in the Visitor Information category at the glitzy ceremony.

The judges said that the "sheer dedication and commitment, with clear customer focus, energy is remarkable, plus high social media engagement, and promoting renaissance of the harbour" was what put Bridlington Tourist Information Centre at the top.

Guests were wowed by performances from the Yorkshire Regiment Band, dancers Glo-men, aerial acrobats Urban Angels as well as stunning vocals by Bridlington's own soprano Emmie Beckett.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The White Rose Awards are a great opportunity for us all to celebrate the wonderful Yorkshire businesses who work so hard to make this county a world-class visitor destination.

“Without the amazing efforts of these businesses, Yorkshire wouldn’t be the success it is – it really is a group effort that goes in to making the county a destination that people want to visit again and again.”

Here is the full list of winners:

Yorkshire Pub of the Year – The Bay Tree, Stillington, York

Business Tourism Award – The English Institute of Sport, Sheffield

Restaurant with Rooms – Estbek House, Whitby

Large Attraction – Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Ripon

Taste of Yorkshire – Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

Arts and Culture Award – Hull Truck Theatre

Visitor Information – Bridlington Tourist Information Centre

Self-catering – Smallshaw Cottages and Spa, Sheffield

Caravan and Holiday Park – Camp Katur, Bedale

Small Hotel – Yorebridge House, Leyburn

Guest Accommodation – Low Mill Guesthouse, Bainbridge

Makers and Producers – Yorkshire Dama Cheese, Sowerby Bridge

Small Attraction – Scampston Hall and Walled Garden, Malton

Restaurant of the Year – The Pheasant Hotel, Helmsley

Outstanding Customer Service – Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

Large Hotel – Rudding Park, Harrogate

Tourism Event of the Year – Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate