Bridlington savers can make big difference for charities

A building society with a branch in Bridlington is looking to help local charities and causes in the town.

Yorkshire Building Society’s Small Change Big Difference campaign is encouraging residents in Bridlington to nominate their favourite organisations for the chance to bag a £100 donation.

Nominations can be submitted in the branch up until Saturday October 15 with successful charities and good causes being notified in November.

As well as offering donations through campaigns, the society also offers donations of up to £2,000 for charities which meet its criteria.

Julie Johnson, manager of the Bridlington branch, said: “Small Change Big Difference Month is our way of giving something back to the community so please come in and nominate your favourite local charity or good cause.”