Bridlington's new Domino's announces opening date

Pizza-lovers will be delighted to hear that Domino's is set to open its Bridlington store - and it's sooner than you think.

The national chain will open its new store in The Promenade on Monday (November 20).

Domino's will open in The Promenade

Sam Gibson, store manager at Bridlington Domino’s said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Bridlington, and we’re celebrating the opening by offering 50% off when you spend £20 or more online with code BRIDOPEN!”

“There’s also plenty of employment opportunity for people living in Bridlington, so we look forward to welcoming local pizza superstars to join our growing team. In particular we’re searching for delivery drivers, who can provide exceptional customer service, and demonstrate integrity, honesty and reliability, as well as being pepperoni passionate for freshly made pizza.”

In addition to delivering yummy pizza, Domino’s will be serving up 25 local positions including pizza makers, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers, offering a variety of long and fruitful careers to residents of Bridlington.

As part of its recently launched TeamSkills programme, Domino’s offers colleagues full induction training, complete with all the tools and skills needed to become the leaders of tomorrow. Domino’s recruits on the basis of ability and, as many team members go on to management positions in under two years, this recruitment drive is a fantastic opportunity.

Anyone interested in a position at the store should contact 07481 534013