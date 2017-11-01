Bridlington road will close for two weeks for improvement works

A road improvement scheme is to be carried out on a town centre road in Bridlington later this month.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be resurfacing Lansdowne Road and the adjoining Lansdowne Crescent starting on Monday November 13.

Lansdowne Road will be closed to traffic, between the junctions of Marshall Avenue and Promenade, for two weeks to allow work to be carried out .

Vehicles will be diverted via Promenade, Trinity Road, Vernon Road, Wellington Road and Travis Street.

The scheme is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting, with work carried out between 7.30am and 5pm each day.

Residents will have vehicle access before and after the work each day, and pedestrian access will be maintained to all properties.

The Lansdowne Road scheme forms part of the council’s highway maintenance programme and the work will be carried out by the council’s streetscene services team.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We’d like to thanks residents and motorists in advance for their patience while these resurfacing works are being carried out, but they will see an improvement in the road when the work is finished.”