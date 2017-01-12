Bridlington pensioner accused of thefts amounting to tens of thousands

A 67-year-old woman accused of stealing tens of thousands of pounds from a man is to stand trial at Crown Court.

Anne Russell, 67, of Hamilton Road, is charged with five counts of theft.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) allege Russell stole £44,022 over the course of two years.

On May 31 2012, the pensioner is accused of stealing £23,600 from a man, and a further £3,258.75 that same day.

Just 11 months later, the prosecution says she stole £7,143.35 more from the man, on April 7 2013.

Later that year, on December 7, Russell allegedly stole another £20 from the same person.

And a further £10,000 was taken by Russell on January 10 2014, the prosecution say.

Appearing at Beverley Magistrates’ court on Wednesday (January 4), the pensioner, who was supported by two companions, spoke to confirm her name and address.

And as the five charges were put to her, Russell pleaded not guilty to the string of alleged high-value thefts.

Due to the scale of the allegations, Andrew Vaughan, of the CPS, said the case should be sent straight to Hull Crown Court, where Russell will be tried by a jury.

District Judge Fred Rutherford said: “The Crown say this is a great deal of a breach of trust - a series of offences.

“That tends to suggest the category of it is one that should be dealt with in the Crown Court.”

Judge Rutherford bailed Russell until next month, when she will stand trial.

“You must attend Hull Crown Court on February 3 at 9.45am,” he told the defendant.

Russell walked free from court accompanied by her two companions.