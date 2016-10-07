Bridlington motorcyclist loses leg in crash

A motorcyclist from Bridlington has lost his leg and is in a serious condition after a crash near Lissett.

The 58-year-old’s silver BMW motorbike collided with a black Audi A3 and a lorry on the A165 just after 9.30pm.

Firefighters have confirmed he had suffered the loss of his right leg below the knee on impact.

Police said the casualty was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with ‘multiple injuries’

The driver of the Audi, a 44-year-old man from Leven, sustained minor leg injuries and the lorry driver was unhurt.

A statement from Humberside Police said: “It is believed the motorcycle and the goods vehicle were travelling towards Bridlington when the motorcycle was in collision with the Audi which was travelling in the opposite direction.”

They want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or who saw the vehicles prior to the crash, and have asked them to call 101 and quote log number 670 of October 6.

The road was closed between Beeford and Lissett until the early hours of this morning.