Bridlington Marks & Spencer store at risk, say analysts

Bridlington's Marks & Spencer store could be one of dozens across the country that are at risk of closure.

A list compiled by the Local Data Company (LDC) has identified Bridlington as one of 52 locations where it believes stores are vulnerable.

It comes after the retailler announced plans to close around 60 outlets, while another 45 would be downsized or replaced by Simply Food outlets

But Marks & Spencer have stressed that the LDC's list is not official and no closures have been confirmed.

LDC director Matthew Hopkinson told the Daily Mail: "There are 35 towns and cities that have more than two M&S stores either on the high street, in a shopping centre or on the edge of town in a retail park.

“If one removes the large urban centres such as London, Glasgow and other cities, there are 22 towns where one might question the need for two stores.

“Examples include Milton Keynes, Bournemouth, Durham, Fareham, Stockton-on-Tees, Swindon and Chichester.”

The LDC added that Marks & Spencer is likely to axe town centre locations as more and more shoppers head to retail parks.

It says stores which are vulnerable - because the town centre is already in serious decline - include Blackpool, Bolton, Boston, Hereford, Mansfield, Stoke and Sunderland.

Other weakening town centres include Carlisle, King’s Lynn, Macclesfield, Kettering, Maidstone and Bridlington.

A spokesman for Marks and Spencer told the Free Press: "The list that has appeared in the Daily Mail is pure speculation. It is not based on any M&S data and we have not published any locations.

"What we have done is outlined plans to improve our store estate over the next five years which include opening 200 new Food stores and selling Clothing and Home from 60 fewer stores.”

The Local Data Company's full list:

• Aberdeen

• Ayr

• Banbury

• Barrow-in-Furness

• Basildon

• Birmingham

• Blackburn

• Blackpool

• Bolton

• Boston

• Bournemouth

• Brentwood

• Bridlington

• Brierley Hill

• Bristol

• Buxton

• Carlisle

• Chichester

• Coventry

• Darlington

• Dundee

• Durham

• Fareham

• Hereford

• Hull

• Kettering

• King’s Lynn

• Leamington Spa

• Leeds

• Leicester

• Liverpool

• Macclesfield

• Maidstone

• Manchester

• Mansfield

• Milton Keynes

• Newcastle Upon Tyne

• Northwich

• Nottingham

• Peterborough

• Preston

• Rochdale

• Sheffield

• Southampton

• St Albans

• Stockton-on-Tees

• Stoke

• Swansea

• Swindon

• Sunderland

• Tunbridge Wells

• Warrington

*According to the Local Data Company