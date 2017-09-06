Bridlington man jailed over 'breaches to sex offender notification requirements'

A Bridlington man has been jailed after breaching terms of sex offender requirements.
Benjamin Robert Lumby, 28, of Bessingby Gate, appeared at Teeside Crown Court on Friday.
Humberside Police said he was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, having previously pleaded guilty to breaches of Sexual Harm Prevention Orders and charges of failing sex offender notification requirements.
Lumby was jailed for 30 months.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bridlington Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.