Bridlington hotel appears on duo's new Channel 4 show

Bridlington's Ransdale Hotel is set to appear on Channel 4's Steph and Dom's 1 star to 5 star later today.

Former Gogglebox duo Steph and Dom Parker are on a mission to help struggling hotels achieve a five star rating in just five days.

Steph and Dom Parker outside the Ransdale Hotel

To open the series, the Ransdale Hotel, a 16-bed hotel in Flamborough Road, will feature throughout the week.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: "Each week Steph and Dom will move in, muck-in and attempt to help run a different hotel or guest house, working with the owners to try running the establishment to their own bespoke rating system.

"But Steph and Dom aren't there just to try and advise - this is a team effort and everyone will be getting their hands dirty.

"At the end of the week the owners will be left to their own devices to relaunch their establishments using any and all tips and tricks they’ve learned along the way. Later Steph and Dom will return as guests bringing with them some other special guests.

"What will the verdict be? It promises to be a week of hard work, huge laughs and an experience that won’t easily be forgotten."

Steph and Dom's 1 star to 5 star will feature on Channel 4 at 5.30pm all week.